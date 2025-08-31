Bhubaneswar: Servitors and devotees, on Sunday, welcomed the decision to install the wheels of three chariots of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Goddess Subhadra of the Puri Rath Yatra in the Parliament complex in Delhi.

Speaking to IANS, one of the servitors at the 12th century shrine, Somnath Khuntia, has said, "A few days back, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla had visited the temple and had darshan of Lord Jagannath. He prayed for the well-being, prosperity and development of all. During his return, the temple administration suggested to him that wheels of the chariots of the holy triad should be installed and showcased at the Parliament. The Speaker also agreed to the suggestion."

He also called the decision as an honour for Odisha and devotees worldwide.

Meanwhile, he also suggested that installing the full replicas of the chariots instead of just the wheels would enhance the grandeur and cultural representation of 12th century shrine.

In a historic development, the wheels of the holy siblings in the three chariots -- Nandighosha, Debadalana, and Darpadalana -- will soon be installed in the Parliament complex in New Delhi.

Lok Sabha Speaker Birla has approved a proposal from the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration, marking a symbolic representation of Odisha's spiritual heritage at the "Temple of Democracy".

Informing about the approval by the Lok Sabha Speaker, the Chief Administrator of Shree Jagannath Temple Administration, Arabinda Kumar Padhee, had posted on X, "The Lok Sabha Speaker, accompanied by other dignitaries, visited Shree Jagannatha Temple today, seeking Mahaprabhu's blessings. We are deeply grateful to the Speaker for graciously agreeing to our proposal to install one wheel each from the three sacred chariots of Ratha Jatra at a prominent location within the Parliament premises."

Padhee said this initiative will showcase Jagannath culture and tradition at the national level.

Similar to earlier practices where chariot wheels were placed within the Odisha Assembly premises and at the state guest house, this move will now extend the presence of Lord Jagannath's legacy to the heart of the nation's capital.

