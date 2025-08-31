Bhanjanagar: The Forest Department has arrested seven people, including a retired police officer, for illegally possessing and using leopard skin during rituals in Ganjam district.

According to officials, the incident took place in the North Ghumsar forest division in Bhanjanagar. Acting on a tip-off, a special team of forest officials raided multiple locations and seized a leopard skin along with weapons like a knife, a sickle, and various puja materials.

Three persons were caught red-handed while performing rituals with the leopard skin at Gunduribadi village under Jagannath Prasad range. Later, four others, including three from Gajapati district, were arrested from a lodge.

Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Himanshu Shekhar Mohanty confirmed the seizure and termed it a major breakthrough against illegal wildlife trade. He added that one of the accused is a retired police officer.

Forest officials said the accused will be produced in court, and further investigation is underway to ascertain if they are part of a larger wildlife trafficking network.