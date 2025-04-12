Rourkela: In a significant breakthrough in the murder case of a youth at Chhend VSS Market, the Rourkela police arrested seven individuals and produced them in court.

The arrests were made following a detailed investigation and analysis of CCTV footage from cameras installed near the crime scene.

Per Panposh DSP Ambit Mohanty, preliminary findings indicate that the murder stemmed from a dispute related to a love affair. The conflict reportedly began with an argument over the phone between the victim and the accused, which later escalated into a physical confrontation.

The incident occurred around 10:45 PM on Wednesday at Chhend VSS Market. The victim, 21-year-old Mukesh Kar, and his friend Rishi Prasad were attacked by a group of youths. Both sustained critical injuries; Mukesh later succumbed to his wounds, while Rishi is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital.

The DSP confirmed the investigation is ongoing and all individuals involved in the crime will be apprehended and brought to justice. Police also seized the murder weapon and three motorcycles used by the accused.

Speaking on the tragic loss, Mukesh’s father, Sudhir Kar, expressed disbelief that his son was killed over a love affair. “I cannot believe this happened. The police must ensure a thorough investigation and arrest those who are still at large,” he said.

Mukesh Kar was a resident of Jiabahal village under the Brahmani Tarang police jurisdiction and had been living in Tisco Colony.