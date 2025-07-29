Sambalpur: As many as seven boys, six of them minors, were found dangerously riding a scooter in the Dhanupali area of Odisha's Sambalpur district on Sunday night. The incident came to light after a video of the group joyriding and shouting abuses went viral on social media.

Acting on the viral footage, a team from Dhanupali and Khetrajpur police stations launched a search operation. Within an hour, the scooter was tracked down using CCTV footage, and the boys were detained. The vehicle was also seized.

Later, a fine of Rs 21,500 was imposed on the owner of the two-wheeler.

Sambalpur Road Transport Officer Ramdas Tudu said, “We were informed about the violation by the police. A fine of Rs 21,500 has been imposed on the scooter’s owner for multiple traffic offences.”

Tudu also appealed to the public not to perform stunts or flout traffic rules, especially involving minors, as such acts put lives at risk.