Bhubaneswar: A violent group clash broke out late last night at Manikapatna village under Aul police limits in Odisha's Kendrapara district, leaving seven people seriously injured.

The injured were initially admitted to Aul Community Health Center in a critical condition but later shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack for better treatment.

According to reports, the conflict arose due to a long-standing land dispute between the families of Sankarsan Das and Bharat Das. The two families had been at odds over a property issue for the past three years. Tensions escalated further when one side attempted to construct a structure, leading to heated arguments throughout the day. The situation worsened at night over a parking dispute, eventually turning into a violent confrontation.

Both sides engaged in a bloody clash using sharp weapons, resulting in severe injuries to seven. Due to excessive blood loss, four of the injured reportedly lost consciousness. Following the incident, all the injured were rushed to the hospital in an ambulance around 1 AM.

Meanwhile, tension prevails in the village, and police have been deployed at the site to maintain law and order.