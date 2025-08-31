Hyderabad: A gas cylinder exploded at Asbestos Colony in the Kukatpally area of Hyderabad this morning, leaving seven people from Odisha critically injured.

According to reports, the blast occurred while the victims were asleep inside their house. The sudden explosion triggered flames that quickly engulfed the room, leaving the occupants with critical burn injuries.

Among the injured are three children, two women, and two men. All of them belong to the Basta area of Balasore district in Odisha. They have been admitted to Osmania Hospital in Hyderabad for treatment.

Volunteers from Odia organisations in Hyderabad, including Utkal Seva Sangha and Utkal Janani, have come forward to extend support to the affected families.

They have urged the Odisha Government to take serious note of the tragedy and ensure proper medical care for the injured ones.