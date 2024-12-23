Bhubaneswar: Seven persons were injured in a hit-and-run accident in Badagada area of Bhubaneswar today afternoon.

Reportedly a vehicle hit the seven persons injuring them near the Jagannath Temple in Koradakanta under Badagada police limits. The incident occurred at around 2:30 PM.

The injured, who are residents of the locality, have been admitted to the hospital.

Upon receiving information, the Badagada Police reached the spot and launched an investigation. The vehicle have been seized.

Eyewitnesses said the speeding vehicle came from a wrong side near the Jagannath Temple in the narrow road and hit two two-wheelers injuring the riders. It also hit some persons buying vegetables at the roadside shop.

Locals chased the car and stopped it midway. Three occupants including the driver was nabbed and handed over to the Badagada Police. The driver was in inebriated condition, the eyewitness added.