Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government has imposed a seven-month fishing ban in the Gahirmatha Marine Sanctuary, a habitat for the endangered Olive Ridley turtles. This ban, implemented by the state forest department, aims to safeguard the turtles during their annual mating and nesting season.

The fishing restrictions have also been extended to other key turtle nesting sites at the Rushikulya, Dhamra, and Devi river mouths. This prohibition, effective from November 1 to May 31, prohibits fishing activities, including operating mechanized trawlers and boats within 20 kilometres from the coastline stretching from Dhamra to Devi river.

This protected zone is expected to offer a conducive environment for the Olive Ridley turtles' reproductive activities. The turtles are anticipated to arrive in November for mating, with the egg-laying phase expected to begin by March next year.

To reinforce protection efforts, the Forest Department has set up dedicated turtle protection camps in the area and deployed marine police personnel to enforce the ban strictly.