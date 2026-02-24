Bhubaneswar: Odisha has created a world record in terracotta craft production. At the “Grand Terracotta Craft competition” organised by the Handlooms, Textiles and Handicrafts Department, two new milestones have been officially recorded in the World Book of Records.

As many as 1,000 clay artisans participated simultaneously in the competition, setting a new record in the category of highest number of participants. Additionally, seven clay artisans broke the previous record and established a new benchmark.

Sebak Rana, a terracotta artisan from Bargarh, secured first place by producing 310 clay glasses within one hour. Similarly, Madhab Muduli of Nayagarh, Than Sundar Rana of Balangir, Ramesh Chandra Muduli of Balasore, Bijay Behera of Angul, Basant Rana of Balangir, and Makar Ketan Sahu of Kendrapara produced 248, 232, 230, 227, 219, and 218 clay items respectively, setting new records.

It is noteworthy that earlier, Michael Weber of the United States had earned a place in the World Book of Records by producing 212 clay items within one hour. Today, seven terracotta artisans from Odisha have surpassed that record.

The competition, held at Kalabhoomi, was formally inaugurated by Minister for Handlooms, Textiles and Handicrafts, Pradeep Bal Samanta. Addressing the gathering, he said terracotta and pottery crafts are symbols of the state’s rich handicraft heritage. He described terracotta artisans as torchbearers of Odisha’s history, culture, and tradition, and expressed pride in their achievements. After the competition, the Minister felicitated the record-setting artisans.

Commissioner-cum-Secretary to HTH Department Guha Poonam Tapas Kumar highlighted various initiatives undertaken to promote indigenous handicrafts and terracotta crafts under the “Vocal for Local” campaign. Among the 64 handicrafts recognised by the state government, terracotta and pottery crafts are among the most ancient. More than 36,000 artisans in the state earn their livelihood through this craft, and there are over 40 terracotta craft clusters across Odisha.

The event was attended by Handicrafts Director Nivedita Prusti, Padma Shri awardee Binod Maharana, National Award-winning terracotta artisans Manabodh Rana and Mukunda Rana, SIDAC Member Secretary Chinmayee Biswal, World Book of Records Vice President Rajeev Srivastava and Director Rajesh Shukla, Joint Secretary Mamata Nayak, Deputy Director Managobinda Jena, and other dignitaries.