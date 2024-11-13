Bhubaneswar: Under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, the State Cabinet today discussed eight agenda items.

Official sources said the agenda items approved include seven proposals and discussed one related to the summoning of the second session of the 17th Odisha Legislative Assembly.

Briefing media Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja said the Cabinet approved the State Sector Scheme Infrastructure Development relating to the Fisheries Sector. The scheme will be implemented for three years from FY 2024-25 to 2026-27.

The Government has provisioned ₹696.21 crore for infrastructure development, construction of office building and maintenance and repair. As many as 619 projects covering 31 fish markets, 58 FH/FLC and jetties, 142 fish farms, 266 Govt offices and 122 other fisheries related infra projects will be developed and upgraded.

Ahuja said the scheme will benefit 16 lakh fishers in three years.

Another proposal for infrastructure development under the Fisheries and Animal Resources Development Department was approved by the Cabinet.

A budgetary outlay of ₹449.71 crore has been provisioned for the construction, repair and renovation of veterinary hospitals, dispensaries, livestock aid centers and other veterinary institutions, Ahuja said.

The Cabinet approved a proposal for formulation of the Odisha Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024.

The extension of the Water Sector Infrastructure Development Programme Scheme was approved by the Cabinet. The scheme will be carried out at a cost of ₹9,652.24 Crore for a period of five years from 2024-25.

The irrigation development will be ensured in another ayacut of 1,58,318 hectares. Also, 6,435 hectares will be stabilised, official sources said.

The Cabinet approved the Poultry Development sub scheme under the ‘Prani Sampad Samruddhi Yojana’. The budgetary outlay of ₹1031.1936 Crore has been provisioned.

The ‘Mukhyamantri Maschyajibi Kalyan Yojana’ was also approved in the meeting.

