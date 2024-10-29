Berhampur: The Special Judge Vigilance Court awarded one-year jail term seven retired employees of the Odisha Government after convicting them for misappropriating Govt funds.

The court also imposed a fine of ₹10,000 each of them. The retired employees have been convicted for misappropriating Govt. money to implement various horticulture programmes under the jurisdiction of Paralakhemundi unit.

The convicts are Jagannath Samanta, former Horticulturist, Paralakhemundi, (Retired); Rankanidhi Dakua, former Field Technician, Paralakhemundi (Retired); Sabar Pradhan, former Field Technician, Paralakhemundi, (Retired); Pratap Chandra Pattnaik, former Grafter, Paralakhemundi, (Retired); Sanatan Gouda, former Grafter, Kashinagar Block, Gajapati (Retired), Purusottam Behera, former Grafter, Gumma Block, Gajapati (Retired); Harihar Nayak, Former Gardener, Nuagada Block, Gajapati (Retired).

The Odisha Vigilance chargesheeted the retired employees in a Case U/s 13(2) r/w 13(1)(c)(d) of PC Act, 1988/409/467/468/477-A/34 IPC.

Official sources said the Odisha Vigilance will move the competent authority for stoppage of pension of Jagannath Samanta, Rankanidhi Dakua, Sabar Pradhan, Pratap Chandra Pattnaik, Sanatan Gouda, Purusottam Behera, and Harihar Nayak following their conviction.