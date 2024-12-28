Bhubaneswar: Several persons were injured after four vehicles collided with each other at the Xavier Square in Bhubaneswar this evening.

Eyewitnesses said, initially, a car hit a cargo auto from behind at the Xavier Square at around 4 pm. The impact of the collision was so much that the cargo auto hit another auto carrying passengers and another four-wheeler vehicle.

The eyewitnesses added the driver of the car that hit other vehicles was in inebriated condition.

Tension erupted at the spot when locals tried to take the accused driver from the custody of the police personnel who reached the spot. The locals demanded compensation for the injured. Minor scuffle also ensued between the locals and the police personnel.

“We want justice and compensation for the losses. When I tried to bring the accused driver out of the vehicle, he threw liquor bottle and glass at me,” said the driver of an affected autorickshaw.

After nearly one and half hours, the police managed to disperse the irate locals and take the driver into the police station in their vehicle.

Vehicular movement on the road near the Xavier Square was partially resumed till the last report came in.