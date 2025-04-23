Bhubaneswar: Several districts in Odisha are expected to experience scorching heat over the next four days, with the Regional Meteorological Centre in Bhubaneswar forecasting heatwave conditions during the period.

Per the Met Centre, a severe heatwave is very likely to prevail at one or two locations in Jharsuguda district. Additionally, heatwave conditions are expected in isolated places across the districts of Boudh, Bolangir, Sundargarh, Sambalpur, and Sonepur.

Warm night conditions are also likely to prevail at one or two places in Sambalpur, Sundargarh, and Bolangir. An Orange Warning has been issued for these districts, indicating a heightened risk of heat-related illnesses.

Furthermore, heatwave conditions are very likely to occur in Nuapada, Bargarh, Kalahandi, Deogarh, and Angul districts. Hot and humid conditions are expected at isolated places in Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati, Keonjhar, and Dhenkanal districts. A Yellow Warning has been issued for these regions.

From 8:30 AM on April 24 to 8:30 AM on April 25, Bargarh is also expected to experience heatwave conditions, for which an Orange Warning has been issued.

The Met Centre clarified an Orange Warning signals extremely high temperatures and an increased risk of heat-related illnesses, especially for individuals exposed to the sun for extended periods or engaged in strenuous outdoor activities.

Vulnerable groups such as infants, the elderly, and people with chronic illnesses are particularly at risk.

Citizens are advised to take precautionary measures while venturing outdoors, especially during peak hours between 11 AM and 3 PM. Conditions may lead to heat cramps, heat rashes, and other heat-related health issues.

Yesterday, Jharsuguda recorded the highest maximum temperature in the state at 46.2 degrees Celsius. In addition to this, 13 locations across Odisha registered temperatures of 40 degrees Celsius or above.

Heatwave conditions prevailed at isolated places in Jharsuguda and Boudh districts. Warm night conditions were also observed at one or two locations in Titilagarh, in the southern interior region of Odisha.