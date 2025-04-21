Bhubaneswar: The South Eastern Railway, Chakradharpur Division, will undertake safety-related modernisation work between Rourkela and Bondamunda in Odisha from April 21 to 26.

To facilitate the seamless execution of this project, certain train services will be cancelled/ partially cancelled temporarily, said the Railways today.

The modernisation work involves track linking and non-interlocking operations as part of the commissioning of multi-tracking lines in the Rourkela–Bondamunda section. These upgrades are aimed at improving train operations, ensuring safer and more efficient railway services in the long term, added the railways.

A. Full Cancellation of Trains:

1. 18452 Puri–Hatia Tapaswini Express cancelled on April 20, 21, 22, 24 & 25

2. 18451 Hatia–Puri Tapaswini Express cancelled on April 21, 22, 23, 25 & 26

3. 18125 Rourkela–Puri Express cancelled on April 24 & 25

4. 18126 Puri–Rourkela Express cancelled on April 25 & 26

5. 18118/18117 Gunupur–Rourkela–Gunupur Rajyarani Express cancelled from Gunupur on April 24 and from Rourkela on April 25, 2025

B. Partial Cancellation of Trains:

1. 22862/12872 Kantabanji/Titilagarh–Howrah Ispat Express will run up to Jharsuguda only and return to the originating station from April 21 to 26

2. 22861/12871 Howrah–Kantabanji/Titilagarh Ispat Express will run up to Tatanagar only and return to the originating station.

3. 15028/15027 Sambalpur–Gorakhpur–Sambalpur Maurya Express cancelled on April 21 & 25. Additionally, 15027 Sambalpur–Chakradharpur Maurya Express will be cancelled on April 23 & 26

4. 20835/20836 Rourkela–Howrah Express cancelled from both directions on April 25.

“The passengers are requested to check the latest train schedules and plan their journeys accordingly,” said the Railways.