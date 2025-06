Bhubaneswar: The police have busted a sex racket that was running from a hotel in Odisha’s Balasore district.

The cops busted the sex racket during a raid at a hotel in Jaleswar area of Balasore today.

The officials of the Talsari Marine Police Station rescued 10 women, engaged in the flesh trade. They have also detained three customers and six middlemen in this regard.

The locals, meanwhile, claimed that the sex racket was running from the hotel for last several days.