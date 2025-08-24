Jagatsinghpur: Police have busted a major sex racket operating from a spa in Paradip, rescuing nine women and arresting four customers. The raid was conducted at a spa located in the Tarinigada area, following intelligence inputs about illegal activities being carried out under the guise of a wellness centre.

According to police, all the rescued women hail from West Bengal. During the raid, several objectionable items were seized along with mobile phones belonging to the women and the customers, as well as a register suspected of containing details of transactions.

The spa was reportedly being run by Sheikh Badru, who has absconded following the raid. Police have also brought the house owner, identified as Bhagirathi, under their scanner for allegedly providing the premises for the illegal activity.

Bhagirathi has been served notice and will soon be questioned in connection with the case. Efforts are on to track down the main accused and further investigate the network involved in the racket.