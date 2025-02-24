Bhubaneswar: Former RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das today assumed charge as Principal Secretary-2 to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Das (67), a native of Odisha and a former IAS officer of Tamil Nadu cadre, took charge at the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) in New Delhi. Officials of PMO greeted Das for his new assignment.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet had approved the appointment of Das as the Principal Secretary-2 to Prime Minister a few days ago.

The former bureaucrat is the second person from Odisha to get a key post in the PMO.

Das had been appointed as the 25th Governor of the RBI in 2018. He had been given an extension of three more years as the RBI chief in 2021.

Das’ tenure as RBI Governor ended on December 10, last year. He had served as the RBI Governor for six years.

Das was the Economic Affairs Secretary during the demonetisation of high-value currency notes in November 2016.

He holds a master’s degree in History from St. Stephen’s College in Delhi and a Postgraduate degree in Public Administration from the University of Birmingham.

Notably, Pramod Kumar Mishra (76) is the Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister. He is also a native of Odisha and a former Gujarat cadre IAS officer.