Bargarh: A man allegedly raped his minor daughter in Odisha. The shameful incident was reported from Attabira area in Bargarh district.

A case has been lodged at Attabira Police Station against the accused person following complaint by the victim's mother.

According to reports, the accused's wife lives separately at her parents' home in Sambalpur district due to 'incompatibility' between the couple. She used to visit her husband's house in Attabira occassionally to meet their 12-year-old daughter and 10-year-old son, who stay with their father.

As per allegation lodged by the victim's mother, the 36-year-old father raped his daughter on Wednesday night. The matter came to fore after the victim disclosed it to her mother over phone next morning.

On hearing the matter, the victim's mother rushed to home and lodged a complaint with Attabira police following which the accused was arrested.

The police sent the victim to hospital for medical examination.