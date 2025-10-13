Bhubaneswar: Senior BJD leader Lekhashree Samantsinghar on Monday condemned West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s remarks on the Durgapur gang rape incident involving an Odia girl.

Speaking to IANS, Lekhashree Samantsinghar said, “It is highly unfortunate that an innocent Odia girl from my Lok Sabha constituency, Balasore, specifically from the Jaleswar Assembly segment, was gang-raped in West Bengal. Instead of ensuring justice and women’s safety, the Chief Minister made a careless statement suggesting that women should not go out at night. Such remarks are unacceptable in a civilised society.”

She added, “It is the government’s duty to provide security to women at all times—not to question their attire or restrict their movement. Every woman has the right to live freely and safely, just as any man does. It is shameful that a woman Chief Minister of Bengal—a land known for Goddess Durga and female empowerment—has essentially admitted her inability to ensure women’s safety.”

Demanding exemplary punishment for the culprits, the BJD leader said, “The safety of women is non-negotiable. Whether in Odisha or West Bengal, every government must ensure strict action against those who commit crimes against women and create an environment where they can live and work without fear.”

On Sunday, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that girls should not be allowed to go out at night.

At the same time, the CM asserted that her government has adopted a zero-tolerance policy against such heinous crimes and asked the police to take stringent action against the accused persons.

"In Bengal, we have a zero-tolerance policy against such crimes. Students from outside come here to study. I would request them not to go out at night because the police don't get to know who is going out at night. The police cannot keep a watch on everyone by going to their doorstep. The private medical college also has a responsibility to take care of its students," said CM Banerjee while speaking to media persons outside Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport.

The CM further said, "If anyone goes out at 12.30 a.m. and something happens. We condemn what happened. We do not support the incident. Everyone is free to go anywhere. But everyone, especially those who live in hostels, must exercise caution. I have asked the police to take stringent action. Nobody will be spared."

(IANS)