Jeypore (Koraput): A Shivling was unearthed while digging soil at Nuaguda village under Borigumma block in Odisha's Koraput district. The discovery sparked enthusiasm among locals during 'panchuka' in the month of holy Kartika.

According to reports, the stone shivling was found while the locals were digging soil after a huge banyan tree was uprooted automatically a few days ago in the village.

Reports said that the excavation work was carried out at the uprooted site after examining the soil with the help of a detection device. While digging the soil upto a few metre deep, the shivling was found under the ground.

With the discovery of the divine shivling, the villagers rushed to the site to have darshan of the Lord Shiva and started worshipping the shivling as per rituals.

The villagers decided to build a temporary temple at the site where the shivling appeared under the ground for worship. Later, a permanent temple would be built for devotees.