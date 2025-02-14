Sambalpur: Online shopping went awry for a Sambalpur-based Doctor. The Doctor, who had ordered for a laptop online on February 4, to his dismay received a marble piece yesterday.

Dr. Chaubarga Nayak from the Sambalpur town visited an online shopping platform and ordered for the laptop. He even made an advance payment of ₹61,000 online to the shopping platform.

Yesterday Nayak received a parcel from the online shopping platform. With much excitement, he opened the parcel. But to his surprise, there was the marble piece in the packet.

He immediately contacted the executives of the shopping platform, but failed to get any response.

The Doctor lodged a written complaint at the Sambalpur Town Police Station.

He owns a clinic located in front of the District Headquarters Hospital, Sambalpur.