Bhubaneswar: A 21-year-old youth was killed after a bus rammed his motorcycle on the National Highway (NH)-16 in the Odisha capital today.

The mishap took place in Patrapada area of the city in the afternoon. The deceased has been identified as Narayan Barik, an employee of a shopping mall.

The speeding bus hit Barik’s bike while he was on his way to home for lunch. He died on the spot, reports said.

On being informed, Khandagiri Police reached the spot and sent the body for postmortem before launching a probe into the incident.