Balasore: In view of the upcoming Diwali festival, the Balasore district administration has directed that all shops within Balasore Municipality and town areas remain closed by 10 PM from October 6 to October 21, 2025.

The directive aims to prevent possible law and order issues during the festive period.

In an official communication issued on Monday, the Balasore Collector instructed the Superintendent of Police to ensure strict enforcement of the order. The administration noted that several shops in the town have been staying open till late at night, sometimes up to 1 AM, resulting in large gatherings of people, which could potentially lead to disturbances.

“To avoid any untoward situation, you are requested to take strict patrolling in the town area and issue an order to close all shops by 10 PM,” the letter stated.

However, emergency services have been exempted from the restriction.

The directive will remain in force until October 21, coinciding with Diwali celebrations across the town and municipality area.