Odraa Restaurant in Bhubaneswar is hosting a special Nuakhai pop-up event from August 28-30 to celebrate the rich culinary heritage of Western Odisha, coinciding with the region's significant harvest festival, Nuakhai
The pop-up aims to showcase the authentic flavors and diverse culinary traditions of Western Odisha, moving beyond the more commonly known coastal cuisines of the state
Diners can experience a traditional Nuakhai feast with a curated thali featuring eleven dishes made from indigenous ingredients sourced directly from regions like Sambalpur and Balangir
The menu includes unique items such as fermented preparations, hendua (dried bamboo shoots), and sarsatia, a rare tree-resin delicacy, highlighting the bold and earthy flavors of Western Odisha
Co-founders Tallina and Tanaya Patnaik emphasize the importance of preserving and promoting the distinct culinary identity of Western Odisha, which is often underrepresented in mainstream dining
This initiative by Odraa Restaurant aligns with their broader mission of cultural preservation through cuisine, supporting traditional food artisans by sourcing authentic ingredients from across Odisha
The Nuakhai Special Plate is available only for three days, offering a rare opportunity for food enthusiasts to explore this unique culinary experience without traveling to Western Odisha
Nuakhai is a harvest festival that celebrates gratitude for nature's bounty and emphasizes community togetherness, values that resonate with Odraa's mission
Odraa Restaurant, founded by the Patnaik sisters, is dedicated to showcasing Odisha's diverse culinary traditions through innovative presentations and authentic sourcing practices
The restaurant is located in Bhubaneswar and is known for introducing lesser-known aspects of Odia cuisine to contemporary diners, maintaining cultural authenticity