{{ primary_category.name }}
Veteran Ollywood actor Uttam Mohanty passed away at the age of 66 while receiving treatment for liver cirrhosis at a multi-speciality hospital in Gurgaon
Mohanty was a prominent figure in the Odia film industry, having acted in over 135 Odia films and 30 Bengali movies, along with a Hindi movie titled "Naya Zaher"
His sudden illness occurred during the shooting of the Odia film 'Bou Butu Bhoota'
Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi expressed his condolences and announced that Mohanty's last rites would be conducted with full state honors, acknowledging his invaluable contribution to the entertainment industry
Minister of State for Odia Language, Literature, and Culture Suryabanshi Suraj also expressed deep sorrow over Mohanty's death, highlighting his impact on Odia cinema lovers
Uttam Mohanty was married to noted Odia actress Aparajita Mohanty and was the father of popular actor Babusan
He was celebrated for his performances in renowned Odia films such as "Danda Balunga," "Jahaku Rakhibe Ananta," and "Rajanigandha," among others
The actor's passing is considered an irreparable loss for the Odia film industry and the state of Odisha, leaving a lasting legacy in cinema
He had been airlifted to Gurgaon for specialized treatment after initially being admitted to a hospital in Bhubaneswar
{{ primary_category.name }}