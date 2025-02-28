Bhubaneswar/Gurgaon: Veteran Ollywood film actor Uttam Mohanty, who was undergoing treatment at a multi-speciality private hospital at Gurgaon for liver cirrhosis, passed away late on Thursday night. He was 66.

Nearly three weeks ago on February 8, he was airlifted on an air ambulance to Gurugram for specialised treatment.

Prior to his referral, he was admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) of a private hospital in Bhubaneswar.

He reportedly fell ill during shoot of an Odia film ‘Bou Butu Bhoota'.

The veteran actor has acted in over 135 Odia and 30 Bengali movies. Besides, he has also acted in Hindi movie Naya Zaher.

People from various walks of life condoled the demise of the ace actor.

Odisha chief minister Mohan Charan Majhi condoled the death of the fine actor. The chief minister also announced that the last rights will be conducted with full state honours.

"Uttam Mohanty was like a pole star of the Odia entertainment industry. He ruled the hearts of millions of people for over two decades and was an unparalleled actor. He acted in Bengali and Hindi movies also. His death is an irreparable loss for the industry and state. I express my condolences to the bereaved family," Majhi stated.

He also directed to conduct the last rights of the iconic actor with full state honours.

Minister of state for Odia language, literature and culture Suryabanshi Suraj took to social media to express his grief.

"The death news of Uttam Mohanty, the numero uno actor of Odia cine industry, has brought grief to the entire Odisha. He touched the hearts of Odia cinema lovers for decades through his meticulous acting. Odisha and the industry will always remember his contribution. In this time of grief, I express my condolences to the bereaved family and pray for the immortal soul. Om Shanti," the minister posted on social media.

Mohanty is the husband of noted Odia film actress Aparajita Mohanty and father of popular actor Babusan.

Mohanty is well-known for his stellar performance in Odia movies Danda Balunga, Jahaku Rakhibe Ananta, Rajanigandha, Chaka Bhaunri, Daiba Daudi, Kanya Dana, Chaka Akhi Sabu Dekhuchi, Pua Mora Kala Thakura and Lakhe Shiba Puji Paichhi Pua among others.