Bhubaneswar: Odisha Government appointed Shovana Mohanty as the new Chairperson of the Odisha State Commission for Women. The post was lying vacant since removal of Minati Behera as the Chairperson in November last year.

As per the notification issued by Department of Women and Child Development, Shovana Mohanty from Karanjia under Remuna Block in Odisha's Balasore district will hold the post for a period of three years with effect from August 5, 2025.

Alongside this, Odisha Government also appointed Babita Patra as the Chairperson of Odisha State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (OSCPCR). Patra, a native of Mayur Vihar, Somnath Nagar, Berhampur, will serve for a period of three years from the date of assumption of office or until she attains the age of 65 years, whichever is earlier.

This apart, the state government also notified the appointment of six members -- three from Bhubaneswar city -- to the Odisha State Commission for Protection of Child Rights for a tenure of three years or until they attain the age of sixty years, whichever is earlier.

The newly appointed members are:

1. Sukeshi Oram, a resident of Kadagadia, Champua, Keonjhar

2. Kalpana Lenka, a resident of Basanti Colony, Rourkela

3. Chandana Das, a resident of Badagada Brit Colony, Bhubaneswar

4. Kasturi Mishra, a resident of Bapuji Nagar, Bhubaneswar

5. Manasmita Khuntia, a resident of Charampa, Bhadrak

6. Sujata Nayak, a resident of Bomikhal, Bhubaneswar