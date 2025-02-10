Bhubaneswar: Trouble mounted for Odisha Cricket Association (OCA) over disruption of yesterday's India Vs England ODI match at Barabati stadium in Cuttack as Odisha Government served a show cause notice to the state cricket board.

Odisha Sports & Youth Services Department issued the notice seeking clarification over the 'mismanagement' that led to delay in international cricket match about 30 minutes at the iconic stadium.

Through the showcause notice, the Sports Director directed the OCA to submit a detailed explanation for the cause of disruption and identify the persons/agencies responsible for such lapses.

He asked to respond to the notice with findings within 10 days.

Notably, the second ODI match between India and England was halted for around half an hour at Barabati Stadium on Sunday (Feb 9) after the floodlights went off during 2nd innings when India was chasing a target of 305 set by England, with openers Rohit Sharma (skipper) and Subhaman Gill. The power disruption occured causing inconvenience to players and spectators at the stadium. The match was paused at 48 runs just in 6.1 overs.

Explaining the cause of the fiasco, Odisha Cricket Association (OCA) secretary Sanjay Behera said, "Each floodlight tower had two generators as backup. During the match, one of the generators for the affected floodlight tower malfunctioned. When we attempted to switch to the second generator, we found that a vehicle used for transporting players was parked between the tower and the generator. We had to contact the driver and get him to move the vehicle before we could restore the power supply."