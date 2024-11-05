Bhubaneswar: In order to enhance food security and safeguard sustainable agricultural practices, Odisha is going to organise the ‘Shree Anna and Forgotten Foods’ symposium.

Deputy Chief Minister KV Singh Deo informed the two-day international conference will witness participation from experts from across the country as well as the world. The conference beginning November 10 will have 11 technical sessions, added Singh Deo, who also holds the Agriculture and Farmers’ Empowerment department.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi will inaugurate the conference.

The conference will also do spadework for preparations of a roadmap to promote Shree Anna and forgotten foods, especially millets. The participation of all stakeholders including self-help groups, agricultural producers’ associations, policymakers, researchers, small and medium enterprises, hotel associations, bloggers and students will be encouraged in the preparation exercise, the Deputy Chief Minister added.

It is worth mentioning millets are one of the oldest cultivated grains in the world.