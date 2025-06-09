Puri: Devotees will not be allowed to enter the Shree Jagannath Temple in Puri until 2 PM tomorrow, the temple administration announced today. The decision comes in view of the ‘Pahuda’ ritual following the ‘Ratra Alati’ tonight.

The temple will remain closed to the public as the ‘Senapata’ ritual of the deities is scheduled to take place tomorrow on the occasion of ‘Jyeshtha Shukla Chaturdashi Tithi.’

The Senapata ritual holds significant importance in the run-up to the Snana Yatra and Ratha Yatra festivals. During this sacred ceremony, the deities are adorned with ‘Senapata Bastra’—a special type of body armor crafted from Baula wood.

This ritual is performed by the Daitapati servitors, who are considered the descendants of the original tribal worshippers of Lord Jagannath. The Senapata Bastra is believed to serve as a divine shield for the deities and marks an important stage in the ceremonial preparations for the upcoming festivals.