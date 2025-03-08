Bhubaneswar: In a heartfelt tribute to craftsmanship and womanhood, Utkaliyas, a passionate collective of handloom lovers, in collaboration with IHCL Taj SeleQtions, hosted Shwetambari—a unique Women’s Day celebration dedicated to promoting India’s rich handloom heritage.

The event was graced by Dr. Sarita Mishra, author of Sambalpuri Ikat – The Masterpiece, who shared invaluable insights into the legacy of Odisha’s iconic weave. A key highlight of the afternoon was the felicitation of two master weavers from Dhalapathara, acknowledging their artistry and contribution to the preservation of age-old weaving traditions.

In keeping with the theme, over 60 women elegantly sashayed in pristine white handloom ensembles, each weaving a story of tradition, craftsmanship, and personal style. The afternoon was a testament to the enduring charm of handwoven textiles and the collective efforts to sustain and celebrate them.

With Shwetambari, Utkaliyas once again reinforced their commitment to encouraging people to patronize handloom and support weavers, ensuring that these intricate crafts continue to thrive for generations to come.