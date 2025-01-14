Keonjhar: A mega steel plant would come up in Keonjhar district, informed Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi during the district visit today.

Majhi added the MoU for establishment of the mega steel plant will be signed during the two-day ‘Utkarsh Odisha: Make In Odisha 2025’ conclave scheduled to kickstart from January 28.

While carrying out the development activities in the State, the Chief Minister said, the Keonjhar district is on top of the priority list. Efforts are on to ensure overall development in all sectors including Health and Education sectors in the district, he stated.

The Chief Minister inaugurated a 67-meter-long bridge over a canal in Jhumpura with 175-meter-long approach road this afternoon. The new bridge constructed on the road connecting T Jhumpura and Ukhunda in the district will benefit 10 thousand people daily.