Bhubaneswar: Four family members of missing Odisha BJP leader Itishree Jena reached Jajpur Road Railway Station today, even as search operations continue in Sikkim following a tragic car accident.

On Thursday evening, a tourist vehicle carrying 11 people, including Itishree and her family members, plunged nearly 1000 feet into the Teesta River in Sikkim while returning from Gangtok. The accident occurred between Chungthang and Munshithang when the vehicle reportedly lost control and skidded off a hilly road.

Itishree’s bag and mobile phone have been recovered from the river. Itishree, a resident of Jajpur Road, was reportedly on a family trip when the mishap took place.

This morning, two of her sisters, Manjulata Deo and Jharana Mahapatra, and two nieces, Jani and Guni, arrived at Jajpur Road Railway Station.

They are awaiting further updates as rescue teams in Sikkim continue the operation in the hope of locating survivors or recovering bodies.