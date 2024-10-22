Baripada: In view of the India Meteorological Department’s forecast that Cyclone ‘Dana’ will hit Odisha, authorities of the Similipal Tiger Reserve (STR) announced it would remain out of bounds for tourists for three days.

The Director of STR stated tourists and visitors will not be allowed in the tiger reserve from October 23 to 25 due to the possible Cyclone Dana.

The notification further mentioned there will be no entry or exit from the tiger reserve for the vehicles of visitors and tourists during this period.

The Director of STR further said the tiger reserve will be reopened after assessment of the situation.

The India Meteorological Department predicted that Cyclone Dana may make landfall near Bhitarkanika in Kendrapara district.

As per the forecast track of IMD, Cyclone Dana may cross the coast around Bhitarkanika and move towards Bhadrak district between Chandbali and Dhamra areas.

The cyclonic storm is likely to cross coasts during the night of October 24 and morning of October 25.