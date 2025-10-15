Baripada: In a welcome announcement for wildlife enthusiasts and tourists, authorities of the Similipal Tiger Reserve (STR) have declared the reserve will reopen to visitors from October 18, 2025, marking the start of the 2025–26 tourist season.

The Office of the Field Director, Similipal Tiger Reserve-cum-Regional Chief Conservator of Forests, Baripada, informed visitors can get detailed information and make bookings through the official websites - www.ecotourodisha.com and www.similipal.org .

Located in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district, the reserve had been closed to the public since July 1 for the monsoon season. However, eco-tourism sites at Jamuani, Gudagudia, Kumari, Barehipani, and Ramatritha remained open to tourists during this period.

Notably, the Odisha government had earlier declared Similipal Tiger Reserve as a National Park in April this year, further enhancing its conservation and tourism significance.