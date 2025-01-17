Bhubaneswar: Singapore President Tharman Shanmugaratnam today arrived in Odisha capital on a two-day visit to the state.

He reached the Biju Patnaik International Airport in Bhubaneswar, where Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan among other dignitaries received and welcomed him.

"The President will hold discussions with me and other ministers for strengthening Odisha's ties with Singapore. The agenda includes discussions on urban development plans, port operations, green energy, skill development, and logistics enhancement. Several Memorandums of Understanding (MOUs) will be signed with Singapore. This collaboration aims to attract investments and build a prosperous Odisha with Singapore's support. There will also be significant initiatives in the investment sector," the Chief Minister said.

As many as eight Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) will be signed with the Odisha government during the visit.

The Singapore delegation will participate in the signing of an MoU aimed at enhancing the state’s Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) ecosystem. This agreement focuses on bolstering skills, especially in the semiconductor sector.