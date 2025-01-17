Bhubaneswar: During the first day of Singapore President, Tharman Shanmugaratnam’s two-day visit to Odisha, eight Memorandum of Understandings were signed between the Odisha Government and Singapore.

The MoUs have been signed for several development activities and enhance partnerships between Singapore and the State of Odisha.

One MoU was signed between the Odisha Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation (IDCO) and Sembcorp, Singapore for establishment of industrial parks in the State.

Another MoU was signed between the IDCO and Sembcorp, Singapore for setting up of a Green Hydrogen Corridor.

An MoU was inked between IDCO and Surbana Jurong, Singapore in the Petrochemical and Petroleum Investment Region (PCPIR) sector. The Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA) signed an MoU with Surbana Jurong, Singapore for development of a new city in Odisha.

Another MoU was signed between the Nanyang Technological University (NTU), GRIDCO, and IIT Bhubaneswar in the New Energy sector.

The Electronics & IT Department, Odisha, signed an MoU with the Global Finance & Technology Network (GFTN), Singapore for strengthening FinTech Ecosystem in the State.

The MoU was signed between the Skill Development & Technical Education Department, Odisha, and the ITE Education Services (ITEES), Singapore, focusing on advanced skilling.

Another pact was signed between the Skill Development & Technical Education Department, Odisha, and the ITE Education Services (ITEES), Singapore, focusing on skill development in semiconductor sector.

Following his arrival in Bhubaneswar this afternoon, the Singapore President visited the World Skill Center (WSC) in Bhubaneswar. He toured the Vertical Transportation Lab and Travelator Lab at WSC and interacted with students and instructors.

Shanmugaratnam lauded Odisha’s efforts in advancing skill development and fostering innovation.

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, who was present during the occasion, said, “There is tremendous potential for collaboration between Singapore and Odisha.”

Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja presented a detailed briefing, covering key themes such as skill development, industrial parks, master planning, ports and Paradip, renewable energy, semiconductors, information technology, data centers, culture, and connectivity in the State.

The presentation also highlighted Odisha’s initiatives and opportunities for collaboration with Singapore in several crucial sectors.