Bhubaneswar: Singapore will be the first country partner for the ‘Utkarsh Odisha – Make In Odisha Conclave 2025’, scheduled to held from January 28 to 29.

During a meeting between the High Commissioner of Singapore to India, Simon Wong and Odisha Chief Minister, Mohan Charan Majhi at Lok Seva Bhawan today, Wong stated Singapore President Tharman Shanmugaratnam will visit Odisha during his visit to India in January.

Wong added Odisha is the only state, the Singapore President chose to visit as he sees a huge opportunity for strengthening business partnership with Odisha along with existing cultural ties. The High Commissioner further said highlight of Shanmugaratnam’s visit to Odisha will be the State’s potential in petrochemicals, green energy and skills.

Welcoming the High Commissioner and his team, the Odisha Chief Minister extended his thanks to the Singapore Government for accepting his invitation to the Singapore President for a visit to Odisha.

Majhi said there is tremendous potential for collaboration between Singapore and Odisha. He further stated the relationship is now poised for the next level in various sectors such as petrochemicals, urban planning, tourism, renewable energy and skill development. He also expressed thanks to the Singapore Government for hosting him and the Team Odisha that resulted in a successful visit last month.

As Singapore and India are celebrating 60 years of diplomatic relationship, the Singapore President will visit India next month to commemorate this bilateral tie.

Both the nations enjoy deep historical, cultural and economic ties. This relationship has now evolved into a strategic partnership encompassing areas like trade, defence, technology and cultural exchange.

Also, Singapore is one of the largest sources of FDI in India. India too has a strong presence in Singapore through its companies in IT, banking and manufacturing. With shared values of democracy, innovation and sustainable development, both nations are keen to strengthen ties for mutual growth and regional stability.

Odisha Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja, Additional Chief Secretary to CM Nikunja Bihari Dhal, ACS Home Satyabrata Sahu, Electronics & IT Principal Secretary Vishal Dev, Skill Development & Technical Education Principal Secretary NBS Rajput were present during the meeting.

Alice Cheng, Deputy High Commissioner at New Delhi and other members were also in attendance.