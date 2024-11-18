Bhubaneswar: Popular Odia singer Aseema Panda was stuck in a traffic jam in Odisha's Angul district for more than three hours while she accused the local police of not helping her.

As per reports, the singer was on her way to perform at an event in the district when she got stuck in a traffic jam on the National Highway near Mahidharpur.

Aseema, who was travelling in a car, made a video of the incident and posted it on social media. In the clip, Aseema said she was stuck in the traffic jam due to a procession on the portion of the National Highway.

Later, she made another video when the vehicle reached near Mahidharpur Beat House under Banarpal police limits in the district. The singer cited that some cops were participating in a feast at the Beat House despite the traffic jam situation in the locality.

In the video, Assema said multiple calls were made to Banarpal police station, Angul police station, and Dhenkanal police station, seeking help over the traffic jam.

However, police didn't pay any attention to her requests, she alleged.

On the other hand, Angul SDPO Ramakant Mahalik said the local police are not aware of the incident. No written complaint has been lodged in this regard, he said.