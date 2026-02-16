New Delhi/Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government has constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe fake motor vehicle insurance claims, the Supreme Court was informed during a hearing on the matter.

Advocate General of Odisha, Pitambara Acharya, told the apex court that the SIT, headed by Crime Branch IG Sarthak Sarangi, has been formed to investigate the fraudulent claims.

Following the court’s intervention, authorities have identified a total of 104 fake motor vehicle insurance claims. Of these, 70 claims have been confirmed as false, Acharya said, adding beneficiaries had already received payouts in four cases.

The matter reached the apex court after Oriental Insurance Company filed a petition seeking action against the fraudulent claims.

Acharya further informed the court that five persons, including an advocate, have been arrested in connection with the case. He also said the Supreme Court appreciated the Odisha government’s efforts in handling the investigation effectively.