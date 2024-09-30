Bhadrak: The situation in communal tension-affected Bhadrak district of Odisha showed signs of improvement after three days on Monday as the local administration permitted shops to operate from 6:00 AM to 7:00 PM.

However, strict security measures remain in place, prohibiting the gathering of five or more people across the district. Additionally, internet services have been suspended, with access restricted to banks, corporate entities, and large industrial organizations through leased lines only.

Shops in the towns of Dhamnagar and Dobal reopened today while banking services resumed.

So far, police have arrested 15 individuals in connection with the violence that erupted following a controversial Facebook post, three days ago.

The Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) has warned of more arrests in the coming days and advised citizens to refrain from spreading or believing in rumors, encouraging them to stay indoors unless absolutely necessary.

According to reports, a violent clash erupted between two communities in Santhia area over social media posts on Friday afternoon. The violence later spread to Dhamnagar area.

The mob allegedly pelted stones at the police forces that tried to prevent the group of people from intensifying violence.