Bhubaneswar: Odisha Urban Development Minister Krushna Chandra Mohapatra informed the Legislative Assembly today that six people lost their lives and 18 others sustained injuries in 19 accidents involving ‘Mo Bus’ buses since June 2024 in Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, and Puri areas.

Responding to a question by MLA Arun Kumar Sahoo, the minister said financial assistance of ₹3,05,000 has been provided to the families of deceased individuals in two cases in February of 2025. Additionally, the bus operator offers compensation through a comprehensive insurance policy for the injured and the families of the deceased.

As per the minister's reply, the Capital Region Urban Transport (CRUT) has taken the following measures to enhance the safety of passengers and prevent road mishaps: