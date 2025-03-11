Bhubaneswar: Odisha Urban Development Minister Krushna Chandra Mohapatra informed the Legislative Assembly today that six people lost their lives and 18 others sustained injuries in 19 accidents involving ‘Mo Bus’ buses since June 2024 in Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, and Puri areas.
Responding to a question by MLA Arun Kumar Sahoo, the minister said financial assistance of ₹3,05,000 has been provided to the families of deceased individuals in two cases in February of 2025. Additionally, the bus operator offers compensation through a comprehensive insurance policy for the injured and the families of the deceased.
As per the minister's reply, the Capital Region Urban Transport (CRUT) has taken the following measures to enhance the safety of passengers and prevent road mishaps:
- Speed Limits: The speed of electric buses is restricted to 35 km/h, while diesel buses operate at 40 km/h within city limits and at 50 km/h on national highways.
- Alcohol Testing: Since November 9, 2024, CRUT has been conducting surprise breath analyzer tests twice a day to prevent drunk driving.
- Speed and Route Monitoring: Buses are continuously monitored using a checking system to ensure they do not exceed speed limits and stop only at designated bus stops.
- Driver Training: Bus drivers receive training at the State Motor Vehicle Driver Training Center to ensure safe driving practices.
- Accident Review Committee: A depot-level committee has been formed to investigate accidents and submit reports.
- Daily Awareness for Drivers: During depot audits and inspections, drivers are regularly reminded to adhere to speed limits and stop only at designated locations.
- ADAS Implementation: As a pilot initiative, Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) are being installed in select buses to prevent accidents.