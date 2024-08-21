Bhubaneswar: Lightning strike today killed six lives and critically injured five persons in four districts of Odisha. Expressing deep sorrow, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi announced compensation for the family of the deceased.

While working in their farmland, two villagers in Bhadrak district and two others in Balasore district were killed in the lightning strike. The deceased were identified as Goura Das from Bhagaram village in Agarapada of Bhadrak district and Rakesh Tiadi from Paduna village in Balasore district.

One youth died in lightning strike in Chariangaon under Banta block in Bhadrak district. Another villager from Oladanga village in Nilagiri block of Balasore district lost his life in the calamity.

One more died in Aiba village under Kendrapara district while working in his agricultural land.

A villager from Kadua village under Kamakhyanagr police limits in Dhenkanal district in the natural calamity. When Bhimsen Parida from the village was working in his farmland at around 10 am today, lightning struck the area.

Bhimsen fell unconscious in the farmland. Hearing the information, family members of Bhimsen visited the spot. They immediately rushed him to the Kamakhyangar hospital where doctors declared him dead.

Ex-gratia for next of kin of deceased

The Chief Minister announced a compensation of Rs Four lakh for the family of each villager killed in the lightning strike. Wishing speedy recovery of the injured, the Chief Minister said the government will bear their medical expenses.