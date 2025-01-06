Malkangiri: Police on Sunday arrested as many as six persons from Chhattisgarh over their alleged involvement in witchcraft activities under the guise of religious ceremony at Chitapari-4 village under Orkel police limits in Odisha's Malkangiri district.

As per reports, the local administration had permitted a three-day religious ceremony in the village. However, on the second day, witchcraft activities were conducted by the accused in the name of rituals. Acting on this information, Orkel police formed a special team and raided the site.

The accused were found performing witchcraft using a cot. They also accused an elderly woman of being a witch and forced her to leave the village.

The police rescued the elderly woman and arrested the six sorcerers. Items used in the witchcraft rituals, including the cot, were seized. The cops also seized a car used by the accused.

All of them were produced before a local court.