Puri: Normal life came to a standstill in parts of Puri district today as the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) observed a six-hour bandh, protesting the alleged injustice meted out to the Balanga case victim.

The bandh was observed from 6 AM to 12 noon. BJD workers staged road blockades at major road intersections across the district. Protesters lit tyres and raised slogans demanding justice for the victim.

The BJD members staged demonstration at several key locations under the leadership of former Pipili MLA Rudra Pratap Maharathy. National Highway-316 and local markets in Pipili were blocked as part of the protest.

Demonstrations also took place at Pipili Toll Plaza, Uttara Square, Mangalpur Market, and Satashankha Market, where tyres were burnt to block roads and disrupt traffic movement.

The bandh had a significant impact on daily life. Shops, offices, markets, and public transport services remained closed throughout the morning. Major roads, especially in Puri town, wore a deserted look.

In the Nimapada region, BJD leaders led road blockades in Balanga, Haripur, Bamanala and other junctions.

The BJD alleged that the family of the victim was pressured to change their statements under the influence of the ruling party leaders.