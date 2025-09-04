Bhubaneswar: A court in Nabarangpur district of Odisha on Wednesday convicted six members of a family in connection with a murder case registered at the Kodinga police station of the district in 2022.

The convicts were identified as Ananta Pujari, 50, his wife Dalimba, sons Siba Sankar, Chandan and his 70-year-old father, Dumar Pujari.

The convicts belong to Baramasi village under Kodinga police station area of Nabarangpur district. “Both the families had long been at loggerheads due to some ancestral property related disputes."

On September 9, 2022, when the deceased Dambaru Pujari along with his other family members including two women members were plucking beans in their beans garden, the convicts armed with deadly weapons like sword, axe, etc., appeared at the spot, said Santosh Mishra, Additional Public Prosecutor.

Mishra further said that the convicts suddenly started assaulting the deceased Damabru and his brother Padlam Pujari with sharp weapons.

They also drove a tractor over Padlam with the intention to kill him.

Padlam sustained serious leg injuries following this inhuman act. Subsequently, Dalimba and Chandan Pujari allegedly stabbed Dambaru with sharp weapons from both the front and rear sides.

Meanwhile, the accused Siba and a minor ran the tractor over Damabru.

They later fled away from the crime scene by assuming the injured Damabru dead. One of the brothers of the deceased, Bharat immediately rushed both Dambaru and Padlam to District Headquarters Hospital, Nabarangpur for medical treatment.

Following deterioration in the health condition, the doctors later referred Dambaru to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack for higher treatment.

However, Dambaru succumbed to the injuries while undergoing treatment at the SCB medical on August 16, 2022.

Based on the complaint lodged by the deceased's brother, police registered a case (114/22) and arrested the accused persons on September 10, 2022. The court, after examining the statements of witnesses and other evidence, pronounced its judgment on Wednesday.

Anant has been sentenced to life imprisonment. Similarly, other family members convicted in the case have also been awarded life imprisonment.

(IANS)