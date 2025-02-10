Soro: In what can be seen as a setback to the deworming campaign carried out in Odisha today, health condition of six girl school students in Balasore district turned critical after taking the deworm drug.

Per latest reports, the six girl students were admitted to the Soro Hospital for treatment.

Today, they were administered the deworm drug as part of the deworming drive carried out by the Directorate of Family Welfare across the State.

Celebrating the National Deworming Day (NDD), the drive was carried out by the Directorate of Family Welfare, Odisha in collaboration with the National Health Mission and UNICEF.

Official sources said over 1.46 crore children in the age group of 1 to 19 years were targeted to be covered under the campaign.

A total of 24 districts of the State were covered under the drive.

In some identified blocks of the remaining districts, the mass drug administration for Lymphatic Filariasis were undertaken. Whereas, the deworming drive was carried out in the rest of the six districts, the official sources added.