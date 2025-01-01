Balasore: A head-on collision between two SUVs on State Highway-57 near Benuda Chhak in Kamarda area of Odisha's Balasore district left six tourists critically injured, today.

According to reports, an SUV was travelling towards Digha in West Bengal, carrying tourists from Mayurbhanj, while another SUV was coming from the opposite direction when the collision took place in the morning.

Upon receiving information, Kamarda Police rushed to the spot and rescued the injured ones. They were immediately admitted to the Jaleswar Sub-Divisional Hospital for treatment.

The tourists were reportedly on their way to a New Year picnic when the accident occurred.

The police have launched an investigation to determine the cause of the accident.