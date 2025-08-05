Puri: Following a review meeting on the security of the Shree Jagannath Temple in Puri, the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) announced plans to recommend amendments to the Shree Jagannath Temple Act, 1955.

SJTA Chief Administrator Arvind Padhee informed a four-point proposal will be submitted to the Odisha Government aimed at strengthening legal provisions related to the security and sanctity of the 12th-century shrine.

Key proposals include:

Stricter Penalty for Mobile Phone Use: A provision for punishment against individuals who knowingly use mobile phones within the temple premises. Currently, violators can only be fined ₹1,000. The proposal seeks to introduce more stringent measures.

Action Against Offensive Social Media Posts: A legal provision to penalise individuals who post content on social media that harms the sanctity of the deities or hurts the religious sentiments of devotees. The proposed changes include non-bailable offenses and seven-year jail for violators.

Ban on Drone Usage Over Temple: The amendment will also include penal action, including non-bailable warrants, against anyone found flying drones over the shrine, which poses a serious security risk.

Strengthened Penal Provisions Under the Act: Additional legal provisions will be incorporated under the Shree Jagannath Temple Act, 1955, in consultation with the Srimandir managing committee, to ensure better enforcement of temple security norms.

These recommendations come in the wake of multiple recent security breaches, including incidents where individuals were caught attempting to enter the temple with spy camera lenses. Photography inside the temple is strictly prohibited under existing laws.