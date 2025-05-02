Bhubaneswar: The state government has appointed senior IPS officer Susanta Kumar Nath as the Director General of Prisons and Correctional Services in Odisha.

The Home Department today issued a notification in this regard.

Nath, a 1993-batch IPS officer, has been appointed as the DG of Prisons and Correctional Services following his return to Odisha cadre from central deputation recently.

Prateek Mohanty, a 2000-batch IPS officer, has been appointed as Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) at Odisha Police Headquarters. Mohanty recently returned to Odisha from central deputation, said the notification.

As per the notification, Dayal Gangwar, a 1998-batch IPS officer, has been appointed as Additional Director General, Communication. He was earlier working as Additional DGP, police headquarters.